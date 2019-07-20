Celebrate Julianne Hough’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Julianne Hough’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 31-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find some of her hottest and most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some terrific ones over the years.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, the "Safe Haven" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she appeared on the ABC's hit reality competition "Dancing With the Stars" in 2004.

Soon she would score her first role on the big screen in the 2011 remake of the 80s hit "Footloose." The opportunity would help her land several more notable roles including "Safe Haven" in 2013, alongside actor Josh Duhamel.

Not to mention, landing the lead female actress part in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Rock of Ages" in 2012 opposi Tom Cruise and Alec Baldwin, among others. I have to admit, I really enjoyed this one, a lot more than I thought I would.

But it wouldn't be until she appeared on Fox television's production of "Grease Live!" as Sandy, that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Julianne!