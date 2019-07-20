Why The SAT Adversity Score Is Un-American

The SAT has introduced a new “adversity score” with the stated intention of aiding students who have had more difficult upbringings.

The standardized test will use a grading scale of 1-100 to determine how much adversity a student has had to overcome, with one being the lowest, and 100 being the highest. However, some Americans are worried about the ultimate impact of the adversity score.

The Daily Caller’s Christianne Allen explains why she believes the new system is fundamentally “un-American” in the video above.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang