Watch Comic-Con Trailer For The HBO Show ‘Watchmen’

The Comic-Con trailer for the new HBO show “Watchmen” dropped Saturday, and it’s pretty great.

The plot of the show, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is, “From Damon Lindelof and set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Despite the fact the movie released several years ago wasn’t overly great, the series looks awesome. Judging from the trailer, it’s going to be nice and dark like we like our HBO content for the most part.

Give it a watch below.

It really looks like this is going to be the next great HBO show, and it couldn’t come at a better time. It comes out in October, which is exactly what we need as we count down days to the return of “Westworld.”

“Watchmen” looks like it could be the perfect show to fill the void.

We really do have to tip our caps to HBO. They just keep dropping outstanding content for all the fans out there.

“Game of Thrones” crawled to the finish line, but the network has been insanely strong outside of that. Now, we get “Watchmen” and then “Westworld.” It’s a great time in the entertainment industry.

Buckle up because we’re in for a fun time!