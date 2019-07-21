O.J. Simpson Talks About His ‘Wounded Ego’ And NFL Records In New Twitter Video

O.J. Simpson was back on Twitter over the weekend, and this time wanted to talk about ego and records.

The legendary running back, who infamously beat a double murder case in the 1990s, tweeted about his “wounded ego” and how he wasn’t at the top of the list for backs with the most yards from scrimmage. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You think that bothers the Juice? Well, it might, but he pointed out all records are made to be broken. That’s not all he had to offer in his latest advice video!

Simpson is all in on Patrick Mahomes as the best fantasy football option. Watch the bizarre video below.

What a time to be alive. Simpson is on one of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, and he’s preaching about Mahomes and his NFL accomplishments in the same video.

Now, he still has yet to top the videos about getting even and announcing that he didn’t have sex with Kris Jenner, but all of his stuff is golden.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

I can’t wait to see what advice/life stories O.J. has to share with the world next. Also, how the hell isn’t he verified?

He’s very clearly the real O.J. Simpson, and he doesn’t have a blue check mark.

It should be interesting to see what Simpson does next. I have no doubt it’ll be some grade-A advice from a guy who got acquitted on charges of murdering two people.

You have to wonder how he still has time to hunt for the real killers when he’s on Twitter. Maybe he’ll address that question in the next video!