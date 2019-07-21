Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Turns 28 Years Old

July 21 is Sara Sampaio’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her most jaw-dropping looks.

Sara Sampaio is a Portuguese model. She was originally discovered when she was 15, but wasn’t given the opportunity to compete in modeling competitions until she was 16. At 16, she won a hair competition called Cabelos Pantene.

After high school, Sampaio attended the University of Lisbon. In 2013, Sampaio made her debut in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but only walked in one segment. In 2014, she walked in two segment of the VS Fashion Show.

She officially became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015.

Sampaio has walked for Miu Miu, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain.

She has been the face of campaigns for Bulmarine, Hogan, Tory Burch, PINKO and DUNDAS.

In 2018, Sampaio became the face of Giorgio Armani’s new fragrance Sì Passione. The same year she appeared in editorials for Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, Vogue Mexico and Vogue Thailand.