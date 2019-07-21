Trump On The ‘Squad’: They Are Not ‘Capable Of Loving Our Country’

President Donald Trump said Sunday he doesn’t believe congresswomen in the “Squad” are capable of being patriotic Americans, adding that they are “destroying” the Democratic Party.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said,” Trump said in a Sunday morning tweet. “They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

His comments come after Trump’s July 15 Twitter rant in which he asked “why don’t they go back” of “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen,” seemingly referring to members of the “Squad” as well. Republicans including Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Texas Rep. Will Hurd criticized Trump for his remarks. (RELATED: Trump On Pelosi’s Resolution: ‘I Don’t Have A Racist Bone In My Body)

The president has been dealing with the fallout from those comments ever since. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced a resolution to condemn his tweets against the freshman congresswomen. House Democrats passed the resolution Tuesday. But Trump’s also managed to use the tweets to steer media attention.

The “Squad” of congresswomen includes Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Articles about Democratic candidates in the week ending July 14 generated a combined 6.5 million social media interactions, the fewest since January, Axios reported Wednesday.

News articles about the president, meanwhile, generated roughly 23.2 million interactions, the report noted, citing data from NewsWhip, a social-media metrics company.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.