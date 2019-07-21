Here’s A Look At What Life On The US-Mexico Border Is Like As A Recon

Life on the U.S.-Mexico border involves everything from drug-trafficking and rape to encounters with “gang-bangers” and “three-time felons,” according to the founder of Arizona Border Recon.

Tim Foley, who is deeply familiar with the threats that come from living just north of the border, described what he sees every day while patrolling in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The gang-bangers are pretty much three-time felons, so if they get caught, they’re going to prison for the rest of their lives … These guys have no problem banging it out or shooting anybody,” he explained. (RELATED: CBP Chief Said Democratic Rhetoric Fueled Attempted Terrorist Attack On ICE Facility)

Watch to learn how Foley says drug-traffickers manage to make it through the southern border to deliver their products to the United States.

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Protesters At ICE HQ Leave Sidewalk Covered In Litter

Antifa: Andy Ngo Deserved It

Proud Boys Vs Antifa In Freedom Plaza: FB Live Highlights

Is The MAGA Hat Racist? One Man Says It’s The Same As The ‘N’-Word

Nutella — A Poem By The Real Michael Moore (Parody)

Salute To America Celebration

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.