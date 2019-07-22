Wendy Davis Officially Announces She’s Running For Congress, Rep. Chip Roy’s Seat

Former Democratic Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis is officially running for Congress, challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Chip Roy for the seat in Texas’ 21st congressional district.

Davis officially launched her campaign Monday with a video posted to her Twitter feed. (RELATED: Wendy Davis Caught On Camera Saying Republicans Dislike ‘People Who Don’t Look Like Them’)

I’m proud to announce my campaign for Congress in TX-21! I’m running to be a voice for every Texan who feels forgotten by a broken political system. Time to make DC listen – will you stand with me? ✊ >> https://t.co/JD1wMnMvPe pic.twitter.com/Btlq6zI5tv — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) July 22, 2019



The announcement video begins with a retelling of Davis’ life story, discussing her parents’ separation, her acceptance to Harvard, and her rise a a prominent political figure.

During her time in the Texas state senate, Davis became a household when she delivered a 13-hour filibuster of a 2013 bill that further restricted abortion access in the state. The bill required abortion doctors to have admitting privileges within 30 minutes of a hospital, but was largely struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rejects Three Pro-Life Petitions After Abortion Ruling)

In 2014, Davis was the Democratic nominee for governor in the state, and was nicknamed “abortion barbie” by her critics. Davis ended up losing the gubernatorial race in a landslide to now-current Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot.