Wendy Davis Officially Announces She’s Running For Congress, Rep. Chip Roy’s Seat

Former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis addresses the crowd during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman

REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman

William Davis Reporter

Former Democratic Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis is officially running for Congress, challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Chip Roy for the seat in Texas’ 21st congressional district.

Davis officially launched her campaign Monday with a video posted to her Twitter feed. (RELATED: Wendy Davis Caught On Camera Saying Republicans Dislike ‘People Who Don’t Look Like Them’)


The announcement video begins with a retelling of Davis’ life story, discussing her parents’ separation, her acceptance to Harvard, and her rise a a prominent political figure.

During her time in the Texas state senate, Davis became a household when she delivered a 13-hour filibuster of a 2013 bill that further restricted abortion access in the state. The bill required abortion doctors to have admitting privileges within 30 minutes of a hospital, but was largely struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rejects Three Pro-Life Petitions After Abortion Ruling)

In 2014, Davis was the Democratic nominee for governor in the state, and was nicknamed “abortion barbie” by her critics. Davis ended up losing the gubernatorial race in a landslide to now-current Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot.