Video

America Abandoned: Take A Sneak Peek At Daily Caller’s New Series On Opioid Epidemic

Maranda Finney Contributor

America Abandoned is the Daily Caller’s brand new series devoted to exposing the parts of America left behind by the mainstream media and Washington bureaucrats. Season One of the series explores some of the most economically damaged areas of Appalachia.

These places, once known for a booming coal industry, are now places epitomized by economic struggle and the drug epidemic.

Daily Caller video journalist Maranda Finney traveled back to Appalachia to share with America the harsh realities of the place she calls home. These people in Appalachia are strong-willed, but heavily burdened when it comes to one main thing: the opioid epidemic.
If you like the trailer for ‘America Abandoned,’ we encourage you to subscribe to our Daily Caller Patriots program, which helps fund our video department’s stellar work, like the “America Abandoned” series. A membership will grant you access to an ad-free version of the Daily Caller and our entire catalogue of paywalled articles and videos.

Once you subscribe, take advantage of your Patriots membership. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.