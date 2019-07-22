America Abandoned: Take A Sneak Peek At Daily Caller’s New Series On Opioid Epidemic

America Abandoned is the Daily Caller’s brand new series devoted to exposing the parts of America left behind by the mainstream media and Washington bureaucrats. Season One of the series explores some of the most economically damaged areas of Appalachia.

These places, once known for a booming coal industry, are now places epitomized by economic struggle and the drug epidemic.

Daily Caller video journalist Maranda Finney traveled back to Appalachia to share with America the harsh realities of the place she calls home. These people in Appalachia are strong-willed, but heavily burdened when it comes to one main thing: the opioid epidemic.