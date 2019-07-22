Antonio Brown Shares Workout Video Of Himself Catching A Brick

Oakland Raiders star receiver Antonio Brown recently shared a wild workout video.

On Saturday, the talented football player dropped a video of himself catching a brick as he alternated hands while appearing to simulate breaking off the line of scrimmage. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Won’t Have A Single Practice Open To The Public During Training Camp)

I’m not sure how he did it, but it’s pretty unreal. Give it a watch below.

You can say whatever you want about Antonio Brown as a person, but there’s no doubt he’s a freak of nature when it comes to his physical capabilities.

I’m one of his biggest critics, and I can still easily admit he’s an unreal athlete. I’m pretty sure I’d end up hospitalized if I tried catching a brick repeatedly.

Not only did he do it over and over again, but he did it seemingly with next to no effort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jul 20, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

I have no idea how Brown will do with the Raiders this season after getting shipped to Jon Gruden’s squad from the Steelers.

What I am confident in saying is that he appears to be in prime shape with a little more than a month until the regular season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jun 25, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

If he can get everything right in the locker room and off of the field, then the Raiders might be in for a monster season with Brown.