Antonio Brown Shares Workout Video Of Himself Catching A Brick

Oakland Raiders star receiver Antonio Brown recently shared a wild workout video.
On Saturday, the talented football player dropped a video of himself catching a brick as he alternated hands while appearing to simulate breaking off the line of scrimmage. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Won’t Have A Single Practice Open To The Public During Training Camp)
I’m not sure how he did it, but it’s pretty unreal. Give it a watch below.
All day baby @realgametips pic.twitter.com/d10S2uJCqO
— AB (@AB84) July 20, 2019
You can say whatever you want about Antonio Brown as a person, but there’s no doubt he’s a freak of nature when it comes to his physical capabilities.
I’m one of his biggest critics, and I can still easily admit he’s an unreal athlete. I’m pretty sure I’d end up hospitalized if I tried catching a brick repeatedly.
Not only did he do it over and over again, but he did it seemingly with next to no effort.
View this post on Instagram
I have no idea how Brown will do with the Raiders this season after getting shipped to Jon Gruden’s squad from the Steelers.
What I am confident in saying is that he appears to be in prime shape with a little more than a month until the regular season.
View this post on Instagram
If he can get everything right in the locker room and off of the field, then the Raiders might be in for a monster season with Brown.