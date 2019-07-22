Beto Compares Trump Campaign Event To A Nazi Rally

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke compared President Donald Trump’s political event in North Carolina last week to Nazi Party rallies held in Germany during Adolf Hitler’s reign.

O’Rourke said in an interview Monday with ABC News that he believes Trump is racist.

The former Texas representative also said that Trump’s speech in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 17, in which he went after Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, was “almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally.”

The Nazi Party held annual propaganda rallies in Nuremberg in the 1920s and 1930s.

O’Rourke, who is polling in the low single digits, accused Trump of “inciting hatred” against Omar and implicitly stoking “violence against people based on the color of their skin, based on their religion, based on their difference from the majority of Americans.” (RELATED: ‘Send Her Back’ — Trump Crowd Starts Chant About Ilhan Omar)

WATCH:

“Yes, President Trump is a racist,” 2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke tells @ABC News. “What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally.” https://t.co/W8IiWIyzvZ pic.twitter.com/3O4933X98r — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 22, 2019

During Trump’s North Carolina speech, the crowd chanted, “Send her back,” in reference to Omar, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia. Omar responded to the chant by calling Trump a “fascist.”

Trump has accused Omar and three other Democratic representatives — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — of being anti-Semitic and hating the U.S.

Trump suggested July 14 on Twitter that the four lawmakers, who call themselves “The Squad,” should “go back” and fix problems in their countries of origin. While Omar was born in Somalia, the other three lawmakers were born in the U.S.

