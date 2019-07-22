Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Says Drew Lock Is ‘Not A Quarterback Yet’

It doesn’t sound like Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is close to being ready to play rookie Drew Lock.

Lock was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, and is widely considered the future of the Broncos franchise at the position. However, it doesn’t sound like he’s ready at all right now to start taking snaps.

"I don't think he's far along as far as being as NFL-ready a quarterback as he could've been. That's what I mean when I say he's got to get ready. He's not a quarterback yet — he's a hard-throwing pitcher that doesn't know how to pitch yet. The faster he gets that, the better off he'll be and we'll be," said when discussing the young passer, according to The NFL Network on Friday.

The reality of the situation is that there’s next to no reason to hurry Lock’s development or to try to play him.

Joe Flacco is in town, and is 100% the cemented starter. There’s next to no chance Lock sees the field for awhile unless something changes with an injury to the former Ravens star.

As long as Flacco stays healthy, Lock will stay on the bench and develop there.

Let him develop for awhile, and everything will turn out fine. There’s no rush to play him, the Broncos should take it slow and get him some reps when the time is appropriate.

If they rush it, then they risk ruining his development. It’s just not worth the risk. Let Lock develop, and everything else will take care of itself.