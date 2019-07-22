Superstar Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Struggle With Anxiety

Camila Cabello opened up about her struggle with anxiety and how she has battled the two sides of herself, one terrified to sing in front of her family and the other that loves to perform.

“I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door,” the 22-year-old pop singer shared on her Instagram, according to E! News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [Slideshow])

“I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that,” she added. “I did an interview the other day where I got it again, the interviewer said something along the lines of ‘So… how’d you end up here?’ The answer is, I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camilas in me.”(RELATED: Superstar Singer Gets Pulled From Taylor Swift Tour For Surprising Medical Issue)

Cabello continued while explaining how she’s learned to cope with it, especially being in the spotlight as one of the hottest singers out there.

“There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball,” the “Havana” singer shared.

“Then there’s the other Camila,” she added. “And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying ‘Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go.'”

Cabello continued, “The truth is you decide who you’re going to be. Every day.”

“If you haven’t been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things… it doesn’t mean you can’t be,” the superstar said. “I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think ‘Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that.’ It’s NOT TRUE. I’m telling you.”

“I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to… still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories,” she added. “The essence of me is the same, but I’ve changed so much as a person.”