Cardi B Shows Off New Ridiculous Tattoo Of Husband’s Name

Rapper Cardi B just added a new tattoo to her collection.

The “Please Me” singer, 26, FaceTime’d husband Offset to show him her new ink, according to a report published by Page Six. Offset shared a photo of the tattoo to his Instagram on Sunday.

“CANT WAIT TO GET HOME,” he captioned the photo.

The tattoo is located on the back of Cardi’s thigh directly above her knee. The tattoo is not nearly as impressive as some of her other tattoos. It’s only Offset’s stage name written in black scroll. (RELATED: Cardi B Goes Off On Plastic Surgery Critics: ‘I Do Whatever The F–K I Want To Do With My Body’)

Other tattoos of Cardi‘s include a large peacock she has on her hip and her sister’s name on the inside of her arm. The rapper reportedly has two names of other males tattooed on her body, yet nobody knows the connection between Cardi and them.

Cardi B Showing Off Her Tattoos pic.twitter.com/yFBIeSlcHn — Carlos Rivera (@chiquicar) July 17, 2019

I’m all for really cool tattoos that have meaning, but I have never been able to understand why people get names tattooed on their body. I guess I could understand if it was your mom or dad’s name, but a significant other’s name tattooed on your body just seems irresponsible.

If anything happens to end the relationship, you have this permanent tattoo to remind you of all the good or bad things.