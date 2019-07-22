Dabo Swinney ‘Glad’ His Wife Didn’t Have A Transfer Portal To Enter

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is happy there’s no transfer portal for marriages out there in existence.

Transferring in college football has been a big thing this past season after many high-profile players switched schools. Swinney is happy his wife never tried to explore her options with him. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Swinney said the following during ACC media days Friday, according to TigerNet:

I was kidding the other day with our (local) media that I’m glad my wife didn’t tell me she was going into the portal for six weeks and see what her options where. She might not come back. She might have left a long time ago. Way back because we had a lot of challenges like anybody married young. I was married at 24. But 25 years later, we’re going strong.

This is just another example of why Swinney is one of the coolest guys in all of sports. Most coaches panic when players think about transferring, and he’s out here cracking jokes about his wife.

There’s nothing better than a solid dad joke, which is the best way to describe these comments. There’s nothing married guys like to joke about more than women and them potentially leaving.

It’s as old as time itself.

You simply don’t understand humor if you’re not down for a few solid cracks about your dating/marriage situation.

It’s just good clean fun, and it’s just the latest example of why everybody should be a fan of Swinney. He wins national titles, and he’s very entertaining.

As a football fan, what more could you want?

Now, we’ll have to see if he can get his third ring in four years. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against him.