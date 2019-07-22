Elon Musk Tweets Alcohol Is ‘Technically’ A Solution

Elon Musk blew up Twitter on Sunday night with a tweet about alcohol.

The popular entrepreneur tweeted, "Technically, alcohol is a solution," and it pretty much went viral immediately.

It currently has just less than 100,000 RTs in the past 12 hours.

Technically, alcohol is a solution — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2019

I’m not a scientist, but it does appear that alcohol is indeed a solution of ethanol and water mixed together. Musk is out here just sticking to the facts.

Next time somebody tells you alcohol isn’t a solution to anything, you can let them know Elon Musk taught you that it’s actually very much a solution.

After all, he’s a billionaire. I’m pretty sure he knows what he’s talking about.

I honestly can’t believe how much that tweet blew up last night. Nearly 100,000 RTs over a grand total of five words!

Five words! It just goes to show how popular Musk is, especially when it comes to the younger folks on social media.

Add in a reference to alcohol, and you have a golden recipe for viral content.

Now, I’m not going to tell you that alcohol is a solution to your problems. I’m simply saying from a science standpoint, Musk’s tweet is factually accurate.

Having said that, I certainly had a few beers last football season as I watched Wisconsin’s national title shots go up in flames.

Was it a solution in more ways than one? I can’t say for sure, but as a fan of science, I’m always open to some new experiments.

Props to Musk for giving us some solid entertainment to start a new week.