‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Boo’d After Saying The Ending ‘Made Sense’

Fans weren’t too pleased with “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s thoughts on the ending.

Coster-Waldau appeared at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, and got an icy reception when discussing how the hit HBO show came to an end.

In a video posted on Twitter by Variety, the man behind Jaime Lannister said it “made sense to me” for his character to die in “the arms of Cersei.”

As I’m sure you can imagine, the fans didn’t love that too much and some booing broke out. Luckily, the star actor took in stride and chuckled.

#GameOfThrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says that it was perfect for his character to “end in the arms of Cersei.” The #SDCC crowd disagrees pic.twitter.com/CSCi9F6abE — Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2019

The unfortunate thing for Coster-Waldau in this situation is that there’s no way he can win. Fans aren’t going to really like anything he says short of admitting the final season was a disaster.

If he admitted the show sucked by the time it was over, then fans would have agreed with him. Obviously, he's not going to do that, which means the only option left is to try and spin it.

“Game of Thrones” fans aren’t stupid. They’re not going to buy that at all.

I hope the bitterness of fellow “Game of Thrones” fans never ends. HBO deserves nothing less. After ruining the ending of the great show, the people responsible should be constantly reminded how awful it was.

They should be forced to reckon with it on a regular basis.

HBO has another thing coming if they think we’ll forget or stop with the criticism anytime soon. I can promise you they won’t.

If we make enough noise, the network might never again make such an awful decision when it comes to ending a show.