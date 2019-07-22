Greg Hardy Appears To Lick His Blood After Defeating Juan Adams

Greg Hardy had some bizarre behavior after defeating Juan Adams.

Over the weekend, the former NFL star turned UFC fighter made quick work of Adams in impressive fashion.

He then appeared to wipe blood away from his nose and lick it. Yes, he appeared to lick his own blood after the big win.

Watch it unfold below.

Seriously, what is going on in this dude’s head? Imagine beating a man in a UFC fight, and then turning around to lick your own blood.

That is the definition of a psycho move. Of course, nobody should be surprised. Hardy isn’t exactly painted as the most rational athlete on the planet.

On a side note, I am a bit surprised Dana White really seems to be pushing to make Hardy a star. He’s fighting absolute clowns.

None of the guys he’s against are overly talented, and he’s being fed cupcakes for easy wins. I honestly have no idea why the UFC seems so intent on making Hardy, a disgraced former football player, a star.

It doesn’t make much sense to me at all, but here we are.

Either way, we’ll have to see who he ends up fighting next. I’m sure it won’t be anybody overly impressive at all.

