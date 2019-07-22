Editorial

Kevin Garnett Ordered To Pay $100,000 In Monthly Child And Spousal Support

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Kevin Garnett #5 of the Boston Celtics walks off the court after the game against the New York Knicks during Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics 85-78. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

NBA legend Kevin Garnett has to pay a ton of money in child and spousal support.

According to The Blast, the former Boston Celtics star was ordered to temporarily pay $100,000 a month in child and spousal support, and he also has to pay $300,000 to cover the legal expenses of his estranged wife Brandi. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The order is only temporary until a permanent agreement is reached, according to The Blast.

 

To be upfront with you all, I have no idea how child and spousal support work outside of the basics, but that seems like a ton of money.

What type of childhood are his kids expected to have that Garnett is being required to drop $100,000 a month?

Are they wearing golden shoes? I’m pretty confident you can raise a child on a hell of a lot less than $100,000 a month.

Hell, $10,000 a month should be more than enough to get the job done.

On top of that, he had to then pay his wife’s attorneys. Garnett might have done a ton of winning on the court, but he got kicked in the stomach here as far as I can tell.

To add insult to injury, he also recently got reportedly scammed out of around $75 million. It’s not been a great run for him as of late.

 

Have fun writing those checks! I certainly don’t envy his position at all.