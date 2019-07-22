Kevin Garnett Ordered To Pay $100,000 In Monthly Child And Spousal Support

NBA legend Kevin Garnett has to pay a ton of money in child and spousal support.

According to The Blast, the former Boston Celtics star was ordered to temporarily pay $100,000 a month in child and spousal support, and he also has to pay $300,000 to cover the legal expenses of his estranged wife Brandi. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The order is only temporary until a permanent agreement is reached, according to The Blast.

To be upfront with you all, I have no idea how child and spousal support work outside of the basics, but that seems like a ton of money.

What type of childhood are his kids expected to have that Garnett is being required to drop $100,000 a month?

Are they wearing golden shoes? I’m pretty confident you can raise a child on a hell of a lot less than $100,000 a month.

Hell, $10,000 a month should be more than enough to get the job done.

On top of that, he had to then pay his wife’s attorneys. Garnett might have done a ton of winning on the court, but he got kicked in the stomach here as far as I can tell.

To add insult to injury, he also recently got reportedly scammed out of around $75 million. It’s not been a great run for him as of late.

Have fun writing those checks! I certainly don’t envy his position at all.