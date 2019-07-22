Why Liberals Hate Patriotism

On today’s podcast we get into the minimal celebration surrounding the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and why that was. Cory Booker now says he wouldn’t meet with Louis Farrakhan, after saying before he’d be open to it. Bernie Sanders is facing labor issues on his campaign, and a little Democrat on Democrat “hate crime” action in Georgia.

Listen to the show:

Saturday was the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest achievements in human history – Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walking on the moon. But no broadcast network ran any specials on it in prime time. Only CNN ran their documentary “Apollo 11,” as the other cable networks did nothing. Where was the pride?

Pride in America is no frowned upon, as liberals denigrate the country and its accomplishments. The New York Times ran 2 stories last week about how the space program was racist and sexist, The Nation tied the moon landing to colonialism. What is going on here? They need to destroy the country in order to remake it. A proud people will not embrace government control of their lives, only desperate people will. National pride makes that difficult. That’s why Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said over the weekend that she supports the “freedom” of “all people to be free to be here and in our communities.” No borders, no citizenship, just chaos. We have the audio and analysis.

Last month, Cory Booker said he was open to meeting with noted racist and anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. When confronted about this on CNN Sunday, he claimed his comments were taken out of context and he wouldn’t meet with the leader of the Nation of Islam. But we have the original audio, the entire exchange, and he was pretty clear. CNN host Dana Bash, rather than playing the clip, just read part of the quote and quickly moved on after Booker’s denial. We have it all and let you decide.

Bernie Sanders is learning, finally, what it’s like to run a business and what happens when employees demand more money. His unionized employees are complaining the number of hours they’re putting in cut their pay to $13 per hour, not the $15 per hour Bernie wants the minimum wage to be. Rather than pay them more, Bernie is cutting their hours. Now he knows what happens when businesses are required to pay their employees an artificially high wage.

Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas, who is black, claimed to have been verbally assaulted by a racist white man telling her to “go back” in a grocery store. In a tearful Facebook video, Thomas tied the event to President Trump because why not? The only problem is the man she accused of being a white racist is a Cuban Democrat who hates the President. He also denies he ever told her to go back anywhere. Now Thomas is walking back her original statement. We have all the audio.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.