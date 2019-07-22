REPORT: ‘Riverdale’ Stars Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Are Over After Dating For 2 Years

“Riverdale” stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly broken up.

The couple had been dating for two years, according to a report published Monday by E! News.

“Lili and Cole broke-up earlier this summer,” a source told E! News. “The two are not living together this season.”

The pair has been “intentionally keeping their distance from the other,” but things are on “much better terms” now that “Riverdale” filming has resumed.

“Right now, it’s unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together,” the source added.

Reinhart and Sprouse’s relationship first caught people’s attention back in 2017 when the two were spotted at Comic-Con for “Riverdale.” The pair didn’t make anything official until they appeared on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together. (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Creator Opens Up About Luke Perry’s Character’s Death)

“It’s not something that we hide, or it’s not something that we show off,” Sprouse recently said about the relationship in an interview with GQ in February of 2019.”It’s just something that exists.”

I am very upset about this relationship ending. Reinhart and Sprouse were probably my favorite Hollywood couple of this generation. They always were fun to follow on social media and they are a beautiful couple.

Hopefully these reconciliation rumors prove to be true, and the couple was just going through a rough patch.