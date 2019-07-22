LSU Student’s Tweet About The Library Blows Up Following Football Locker Room Renovations

An LSU student got plenty of attention after the school’s football team got a new locker room.

The team recently released a video of the upgrades, and they look awesome. Cat McKinney, who is a rising senior, had a tweet generate plenty of attention when she posted a photo of a degraded area of the library with the caption, “This is our library” on Monday. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Clearly, she’s trying to draw attention to the crumbling academic facilities.

After seeing the LSU football player sleeping pods and $28 million locker room renovation, LSU rising senior @catcmckinney shares what she says is a photo of a section of the school’s library… pic.twitter.com/i2OSkOF3bT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 22, 2019

I understand the point she’s trying to make, but it really doesn’t matter. As all the kids say these days, people don’t fill up stadiums to watch kids take math tests.

If given the choice between a booming football program or upgrading the library, I can promise you SEC programs are not choosing the latter.

Football is huge for those schools, and it generates a ton of cash. Kids taking math tests does not.

Besides, it’ll all be worth it in the end if LSU brings home a national title. If they win it all when it’s said and done, then they would be justified in spending $100 million on a new locker room.

As for the library, read a book in your dorm room or apartment. Sacrifices must be made in order to win games, and an upgrade to the library is something I’m willing to cut without any hesitation if it puts a better product on the field.

Football is just more important than a section of a library. Complain about it all you want, but you won’t be changing my mind anytime soon.