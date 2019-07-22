Marvel Unveils Details For Phase Four Superhero Films, Reveals Natalie Portman To Play Female Thor

Marvel finally unveiled what fans can expect next from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and shared that Natalie Portman will play a female Thor in an upcoming movie.

A handful of films are in the works from Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase Four” and they include such things as Portman as Lady Thor in “Thor 4: Love And Thunder,” Angelina Jolie joining the blockbuster franchise as immortal Thena in “The Eternals” and a “Doctor Strange” sequel, among so many others, according to Fox News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

Angelina Jolie was just one of the stars who attended the annual San Diego Comic-Con gathering where the release dates for the movies in 2020 and 2021 and cast list were announced. (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

“I’m so excited to be here,” the 44-year-old actress shared while promising to work “10 times harder” than she has on any other action hero role. It is slated to come out November 6, 2020. (RELATED: ‘Captain Marvel’ Cracks $1 Billion Worldwide At Box Office)

Meanwhile, “Avengers” fans can look forward to seeing fan favorite Scarlett Johansson in her own stand alone film “Black Widow” out in May of next year.

“Thor” stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were there to talk about “Thor: Love and Thunder,” with Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, suggesting her character is LGBTQ.

“As new king [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen,” Thompson explained. “That will be the first order of business!”

According to the report the list of films goes as follows:

“Black Widow” (May 1, 2020)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney+, Fall 2020)

“Eternals” (November 6, 2020)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Feb. 12, 2021)

“WandaVision” (Disney+, Spring 2021)

“Loki” (Disney+, Spring 2021)

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” (May 7, 2021)

“What If…?” (Disney+, Summer 2021)

“Hawkeye” (Disney+, Fall 2021)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (Nov. 5, 2021)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige even teased fans with hints about a”Fantastic Four” and “Mutants” film.

“But all that stuff is rumored,” the studio president said with a smile.

The presentation finished with the announcement of news of a “Blade” reboot and that Mahershala Ali had been cast to play the lead, last played by Wesley Snipes in 1998 and two sequels.