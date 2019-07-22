Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Goes Viral For Rant About Phones And Social Media

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald isn’t a big fan of phones and social media.

The rising coaching star went viral over the weekend after Rick Tarsitano posted a video from Big 10 media days. In the video, the Wildcats leader ripped into social media and people addicted to their cell phones when talking about the decline in attendance. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The video has been viewed north of a million times since being posted Saturday, and it’s absolutely great.

Fitzgerald said it’s “pathetic” that people just film stuff on their phones so they can post it to their “social media” instead of enjoying the moment. Watch his full rant below. I’m telling you all it’s golden.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald puts NCAA football’s attendance problem and really society’s eventual downfall in perspective: Phones. I know you might be watching this on one, but couldn’t agree more with @PatFitzgerald23 pic.twitter.com/lQfiyVmpmM — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) July 20, 2019

Northwestern might be the enemy of Wisconsin on the gridiron, but I agree with every single word that came out of Fitzgerald’s mouth during that rant.

He’s a billion percent correct. That video should be required viewing for everybody in the country under 40.

Seriously, I couldn’t agree more with Fitzgerald if I tried.

People addicted to social media and their phones are honestly the worst, and Fitzgerald is 100% correct about people just filming themselves at events to impress other people.

Just live your life! Crack a few cold ones and soak it up. The reality of the situation is most people don’t care what you’re up to, and you don’t want to waste your life trying to impress people you don’t actually even like.

It just doesn’t make sense to live life that way.

The saddest part is people who behave like that aren’t really fooling anybody. I know people from college and just in life in general who live two totally different lives. They have their reality and then their social media presence. It’s just sad, and we should all be echoing what was said in the video above.

Major props to Fitzgerald for speaking up about the nonsense that is social media. There’s no question he hit the nail on the head.