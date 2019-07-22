Patton Oswalt And David Harbour Go Viral For ‘Stranger Things’ Resemblance

Patton Oswalt and David Harbour looked almost identical to two “Stranger Things” characters in their younger days.

The two friends shared an uncanny resemblance to Steve and Dustin from the hit Netflix show in some old photos discovered by @JustARealDummy, and it quickly became one of the biggest trending moments on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

@DavidKHarbour and @pattonoswalt ‘s friendship makes so much sense when you realize they are grown up Steve & Dustin pic.twitter.com/v2R8yejLOp — Trevor White (@JustARealDummy) July 21, 2019

Oh my God. OH MY GOD. You see this @DavidKHarbour? https://t.co/FqIZactzt6 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2019

we demand to see your handshake — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 21, 2019

When I first saw the photo of Oswalt, I honestly believed it was Dustin from “Stranger Things.” They could without question be twins.

As for Harbour, the resemblance is a little less shocking, but he still could easily pull of being Steve in the hit show.

It must be the hair or something. I’m not sure, but there’s no question they look alike.

As a major fan of “Stranger Things” (just got into the movement), I can say Twitter was correct on this one, and @JustARealDummy’s find made my day.

It’s stuff like this that reminds us all the internet isn’t all bad. Even in the cesspool of social media, we can find some fun and entertaining stuff.

It’s just a big bonus when it involves one of the greatest shows ever made.

