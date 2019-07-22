Editorial

Patton Oswalt And David Harbour Go Viral For ‘Stranger Things’ Resemblance

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 17: David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" celebrates 12 Emmy nominations at Hollywood Forever on August 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Patton Oswalt and David Harbour looked almost identical to two “Stranger Things” characters in their younger days.

The two friends shared an uncanny resemblance to Steve and Dustin from the hit Netflix show in some old photos discovered by @JustARealDummy, and it quickly became one of the biggest trending moments on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

When I first saw the photo of Oswalt, I honestly believed it was Dustin from “Stranger Things.” They could without question be twins.

As for Harbour, the resemblance is a little less shocking, but he still could easily pull of being Steve in the hit show.

It must be the hair or something. I’m not sure, but there’s no question they look alike.

As a major fan of “Stranger Things” (just got into the movement), I can say Twitter was correct on this one, and @JustARealDummy’s find made my day.

It’s stuff like this that reminds us all the internet isn’t all bad. Even in the cesspool of social media, we can find some fun and entertaining stuff.

It’s just a big bonus when it involves one of the greatest shows ever made.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you think the two actors share a look with the iconic Netflix characters.