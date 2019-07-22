US

Ricky Gervais Doesn’t Think Women Should Be Forced To Wax Testicles

Phillip Nieto Contributor

British comedian Ricky Gervais defended a group of Canadian women who refused to complete a Brazilian bikini wax procedure on trans woman’s male genitalia.

In a tweet, the comedian asked, “How did we get to the point where women are having to fight for the right to choose whether they wax some big old hairy cock & balls or not?” Gervais added, “It is not a human right to have your meat & 2 veg polished.”

Twitter/@trustednerd

The comedian was referencing a case involving Canadian transgender woman Jessica Yaniv, who accused several women of gender identity discrimination because they would not perform a bikini wax on her male genitalia. (RELATED: Trans Woman Shutters Immigrant’s Business For Refusing To Wax Male Genitalia)

Over the weekend, Gervais responded to complaints that his comments were transphobic against Yaniv.

In the meantime, Yaniv has also filed a motion to ask for approval to host an “All-Bodies Swims” that will allow 12-year-old girls to attend the event topless. If the courts approve Yaniv’s request, parents will be barred from attending the event in order to allow for a “safe and inclusive” space. (RELATED: Trans Woman In Genital Waxing Case Applies For Permit To Host Semi-Nude Public Pool Party With Children)

 

Yaniv will appear in court to argue the motion later tonight.