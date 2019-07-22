Ricky Gervais Doesn’t Think Women Should Be Forced To Wax Testicles

British comedian Ricky Gervais defended a group of Canadian women who refused to complete a Brazilian bikini wax procedure on trans woman’s male genitalia.

In a tweet, the comedian asked, “How did we get to the point where women are having to fight for the right to choose whether they wax some big old hairy cock & balls or not?” Gervais added, “It is not a human right to have your meat & 2 veg polished.”

How did we get to the point where women are having to fight for the right to choose whether they wax some big old hairy cock & balls or not? It is not a human right to have your meat & 2 veg polished. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 21, 2019

The comedian was referencing a case involving Canadian transgender woman Jessica Yaniv, who accused several women of gender identity discrimination because they would not perform a bikini wax on her male genitalia. (RELATED: Trans Woman Shutters Immigrant’s Business For Refusing To Wax Male Genitalia)

Over the weekend, Gervais responded to complaints that his comments were transphobic against Yaniv.

It’s a sad state of affairs when a lady can’t have her hairy balls waxed. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 20, 2019

Surely real feminism also covers a woman’s right not to have to wax someone’s knob & bollocks if they don’t want to. https://t.co/RqsrtQs42o — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 21, 2019

Exactly. And if you don’t want to butter my balls and put them between two slices of bread, don’t work in a sandwich shop. https://t.co/VaEKogyFJI — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 20, 2019

In the meantime, Yaniv has also filed a motion to ask for approval to host an “All-Bodies Swims” that will allow 12-year-old girls to attend the event topless. If the courts approve Yaniv’s request, parents will be barred from attending the event in order to allow for a “safe and inclusive” space. (RELATED: Trans Woman In Genital Waxing Case Applies For Permit To Host Semi-Nude Public Pool Party With Children)

Yaniv will appear in court to argue the motion later tonight.