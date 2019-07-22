‘Riverdale’ Will Start Season 4 With Episode Dedicated To Luke Perry

“Riverdale” will have an entire episode dedicated to Luke Perry to start season four.

It was already known the hit CW show would do something special following Perry’s shocking death back in March from a stroke. Now, we have a few more details. (RELATED: ‘Riverdale‘ Needs A Lot More Sex And Violence If It Wants To Be Successful)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) on Mar 4, 2019 at 11:23am PST

“The first episode back is basically a standalone episode, it’s set on July 4th in Riverdale and it’s a tribute to Luke, it’s a tribute to the character of Fred. We had the table read two weeks ago. I’ve been in television probably 12 or 13 years, I’ve never experienced a table read like that,” “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TooFab during Comic-Con on Sunday.

Shannen Doherty will also make an appearance in the episode to kick off season four when it returns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) on Jan 23, 2019 at 11:06pm PST

It’s still hard to believe Perry passed away at the age of 52. It hit fans of the show like a ton of bricks because it was so damn unexpected.

Guys aren’t supposed to be dying in their early 50s. That’s not supposed to be happening at all. There’s no question the Hollywood star was taken far too soon.

Now, we’ll have to see what “Riverdale” does to honor the fallen star.

Given how big of a part Fred was on the show, as Archie’s dad, I imagine they’re going to do something super big for his character.

Tune in October 9 to watch the start of season four and the tribute for Perry.