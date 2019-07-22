Seahawks Defensive Lineman Suspended Six Games For 2017 Incident

Seattle Seahawks interior defensive lineman Jarran Reed was suspended six games by commissioner Roger Goodell for a 2017 incident, in which he was not charged or arrested, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

With the departure of Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs, Reed is expected to take a huge leap forward for Seattle’s defensive unit after 10.5 sacks a season ago. The suspension certainly comes as a surprise to Seattle fans, who were anticipating another breakout year for Reed. (RELATED: 2013 Seattle Seahawks Named The Best NFL Team In The Past Decade)

Sources: #Seahawks standout DL Jarran Reed is being suspended 6 games for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy for an incident from early 2017. He was not charged or arrested. His appeal was denied Friday morning. Huge on-field impact. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2019

Reed, entering the final year of his rookie deal, was anticipating a massive extension with another solid year of football. Instead, the former Alabama player will have to wait six games before making an impact.

The six-game suspension is related to a violation with the league’s personal conduct policy, coming less than one week after the NFL opted to not suspend Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Reed’s appeal was denied on Friday according to Rapoport.

Never charged or arrested. Would be nice if NFL provided some information on what led to the suspension here but none for Tyreek Hill. pic.twitter.com/23PSYJ4rmZ — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) July 22, 2019

The Seahawks are now in a tough spot defensively, desperate for some of the team’s younger players to step up. In a division with the improving Cardinals, defending NFC Champion Rams and Garoppolo 49ers, Seattle will need everything to go its way to make the playoffs.

Head Coach Pete Carroll has been known for surprising the rest of the league with unlikely runs to the playoffs before and this year could be the same.

The Seahawks have yet to comment on the matter.

Since the team will be without one of its younger pass-rushing specialists, Seattle is already losing before the season has even started – not ideal.