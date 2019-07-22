Trump Predicts Mueller Testimony ‘Will Be Bad For Him’

President Donald Trump is predicting things will not go well for the “highly conflicted” Robert Mueller when the former special counsel testifies before Congress.

Trump tweeted Monday that Mueller “should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt.” The president added the Mueller report’s conclusion: “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”

Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Congressional leaders will then interview Mueller’s staff privately. Mueller may also quizzed by lawmakers. (RELATED: 27 Questions That Congress Should Ask Mueller)

Attorney General William Barr has said that Democrats in Congress are making a “public spectacle” of Mueller by asking him to testify. The former special counsel has already publicly commented on his report when he held a news conference in May, saying the report was his testimony.

Mueller also announced at the time that he would be “formally closing the special counsel’s office” while he left the Department of Justice to “return to private life.” (RELATED: Mueller Says He Believes AG Barr Acted In ‘Good Faith’)

At his news conference, the former FBI director commented, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” That prompted former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz to write, “By implying that President Trump might have committed obstruction of justice, Mueller effectively invited Democrats to institute impeachment proceedings.”