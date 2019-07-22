Watch New ‘Yellowstone’ Clip Of Jamie Confessing To Beth In ‘Touching Your Enemy’

The Paramount Network dropped a new clip Monday from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode “Touching Your Enemy,” and it will have fans juiced.

In the short clip, Jamie confesses to Beth about spilling the family secrets to Sarah in season one. It doesn’t look like the article has been published yet when the clip takes place. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In New Episode ‘Only Devils Left’)

Beth reacts exactly as you’d expect. She slaps Jamie, and the two of them proceed to get into a physical altercation. Give it a watch below.

This episode Wednesday night is going to be absolutely electric. Everything is in play now as we hit the halfway of season two.

The Beck brothers have arrived, John’s herd was essentially poisoned, Kayce was on the scene of a shooting and much more is going on.

All the wheels are spinning and Jamie’s greatest error is about to hit the surface.

If you’re not excited for whatever is on the horizon, then you’re clearly just not paying attention to what’s happening in “Yellowstone.”

Make no mistake about it, we’re in for absolute anarchy and chaos when “Touching Your Enemy” airs Wednesday night.

Buckle up, folks! I’ll have the popcorn ready and the beer on ice. It’s going to be a great time.