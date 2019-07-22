Zion Williamson Pulls Out Of Team USA For The FIBA World Cup, Focused On Being ‘Integrated’ With The Pelicans

Zion Williamson won’t be playing in the FIBA World Cup for America.

According to Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans star rookie pulled out from Team USA in order to be “fully integrated into the franchise and its new additions this offseason.” (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has withdrawn from USA Basketball’s Select Team for FIBA World Cup training, Team USA director Jerry Colangelo told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2019

Williamson and the Pelicans are focused on having the top pick fully integrated into the franchise and its new additions this offseason — as quickly as possible. USA has available pool of names to choose from even as players withdraw. https://t.co/8RZjRL1qyc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2019

This is probably a really smart decision for Williamson and the Pelicans. He didn’t play much at all in summer league for the NBA, and it’s likely not smart to risk injury playing on Team USA.

Right now, the former Duke star just needs to be focused on playing for the Pelicans and getting ready for his rookie year with New Orleans.

Everything else is just unnecessary distraction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

If Zion can stay healthy and in shape, then there’s a great chance the freak of nature forward will have a great season.

Given his size, he needs to be careful, and make sure he doesn’t pack on the pounds, which could easily contribute to getting hurt.

If you’re a fan of the Pelicans, there’s no reason at all to panic with Williamson dropping out of Team USA and the FIBA World Cup.

This is good news, and he’ll be fine. Zion is in for some big things. There’s no doubt about that.