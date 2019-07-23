A$AP Rocky’s Mom Says He Sounds ‘Okay,’ Discusses If Race Was An Issue In The Arrest

A$AP Rocky’s mom Renee Black says he’s doing alright after his arrest in Sweden.

“He sound okay. He sound alright under the circumstances, but he wants to come home,” Black told TMZ in a video posted Monday. (RELATED: POLL: 51% Of People Prefer Invasion Over Air Strikes And Rescue In Response To A$AP Rocky’s Arrest In Sweden)

She also said she didn’t want to play the race card with Sweden’s detention of her son, but explained, “if it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, then it’s a duck.”

You can watch her full comments below. Be warned the video is a bit difficult to watch. It’s clear this woman is struggling with this situation.

I feel so bad for this woman. Her son was unjustly and unfairly arrested in Sweden after trying to defuse a situation that ultimately turned violent.

Now, he’s been sitting in a Swedish jail for weeks, and there’s no end in sight. I can’t imagine the pain Rocky’s mom must be going through right now.

It’s only further proof something must be done immediately to get him out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

At this point in time, Donald Trump needs to use his authority over the military and have a rescue team on standby.

They need to be locked, cocked and ready to rock to get A$AP out. Remember, we didn’t choose this. The Swedes did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on May 14, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

I don’t want this situation to end with a military confrontation, but make no mistake about it. America stands ready to defend our citizens.