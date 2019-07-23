Another Horrible ‘Bipartisan’ Budget Deal

On today’s podcast we get into the “bipartisan” budget deal cut yesterday that massively increases spending and raises the debt ceiling so the government can continue to spend without any restraints. In short, it’s horrible. Democrats claim they aren’t accepting any donations from lobbyists, but they’ve found a way around that pledge. Three of the candidates for president are declaring their pronouns in the latest woke-off move. Canada has a transgender waxing controversy, and a new call for a $20 minimum wage.

Listen to the show:

A deal has been cut to raise the debt ceiling and fund the government through the election. As usual, it spends billions more without any real attempt to address the deficit or debt. It’s a bad deal, but typical when you realize that both parties have been kicking the fiscal responsibility can down the road for generations. We have the details.

Democrats won’t take any campaign donations from lobbyists…except they are. They’ve found a technical way around this self-imposed band because that’s how Washington works when they think no one is looking. We explain.

Elizabeth Warren has announced her preferred pronouns – she/hers. If that sounds insane, that’s because it is. Two other candidates have followed suit in this latest attempt to pander to LGBTQ voters. It’s all fun and games until the power of government is used to force everyone else to comply. We get into all of it.

Canada is in the midsts of a transgender controversy, as lawsuits fly demanding a biological man be treated like a woman by female “waxers.” The transgender woman, with all the physical equipment of a man, wants to force women to wax his private area because he identifies as a woman. The women don’t want to handle his package, and he’s trying to force them to. If it sounds crazy, that’s only because it is. And it’ll be here soon, you can count on it. We get into all the insanity.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib thinks a $15 minimum wage isn’t enough, she’s now calling for it to be $20. Why not $100? If it’s such a wonderful boost to employees and the economy, why more? Because it’s not. We cover it all.

Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.