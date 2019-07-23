Britney Spears Sparks Engagement Rumors With Sam Asghari After She’s Spotted Wearing Ring

Pop singer Britney Spears could be officially off the market soon.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer was spotted wearing what seemed to be an engagement ring, according to a report published by Page Six.

Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari walked the red carpet for the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” premiere. The most notable part of the appearance? A diamond ring sparkling on her left ring finger.

Neither Spears or Asghari have commented on the ring. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

The couple has been reportedly dating since 2016 after meeting each other on set of the “Slumber Party” music video.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004-2007. Spears and Federline share two sons together from the marriage.

If stars think they can get away with wearing a ring on their ring finger and not realize that people are going to notice and talk about it then they deserve all the rumors that come their way. Of course people snapping photographs of you are going to realize there is a huge diamond rock right there for all to see.

If it’s true that Spears and Asghari are engaged, then I’m excited for her. After all the mental health struggles she’s been going through, she deserves something good like this in her life.