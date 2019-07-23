Chris Harrison Admits The Reason Why Luke P. Was Allowed Back On ‘The Bachelorette’

“Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison revealed why Luke P. was allowed to come back on the show even though Hannah Brown had let him go twice.

Harrison admitted it was “hard to shake” Luke P. as he wanted to be given a second chance with Brown on the show, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

“There were a lot of discussions about Luke [coming back the second time],” Harrison admitted. “We, as producers, were thinking there’s going to be some Luke P. fatigue setting in about now, and, if left to our devices, we probably would have gotten rid of him and that story line earlier to get Hannah on track for what we would hope to be a happy ending.”

Luke P. coming back in Greece in Monday night’s episode was a classic case of someone being delusional and not thinking something is over when it’s very clearly over. I feel a little bad for Luke P. because we’ve all been there.

View this post on Instagram Opa! A post shared by Hannah Brown (@alabamahannah) on Jul 14, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

However, at “Men Tell All” we got to see Luke P. talk about the moment again after he had the opportunity to watch his behavior back, and he didn’t really come to the same conclusion as the rest of Bachelor Nation

Although Luke P. couldn’t figure out for himself that his view of Brown was one of possession, Brown figured out that her view of love and his were very different.

“The basis of what I believe is love and loving others and understanding… his love was contingent on if I did the things he wanted me to do,” Brown told Harrison during “Men Tell All.”