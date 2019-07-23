College Admissions Scandal Coming To The Small Screen In New Lifetime Movie

Lifetime will likely be the first network to bring the college admissions scandal to the screen.

The network is working on a movie based loosely on the nationwide college admissions scam that blew up back in March, according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

College Admissions Scandal Getting the Lifetime Movie Treatment https://t.co/2lLnnUUauz pic.twitter.com/SftUzXFQ4N — TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 23, 2019

A+E Networks President Rob Sharenow claimed the movie would be out in the fall of 2019, THR reported.

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” the description of the film reads. “When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Signs Autographs Before College Admissions Scam Hearing)

Nobody has been officially cast in the film as of yet, but Gail Katz and Howard Braunstein will be executive producers while Adam Salky will direct.

Am thinking of the casting of the inevitable movie/Netflix/HBO series based on the college-admissions scandal. Anyone know of two actresses who could play the moms who allegedly were in on the plot? — Paul Farhi (@farhip) April 6, 2019



The network didn’t make it clear if the two wealthy mothers would be based off of actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who were famously embroiled in what the FBI deemed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Loughlin was accused of paying roughly $500,000 to secure her daughter’s admission into the University of Southern California while Huffman was accused of paying someone to fix her daughter’s SAT scores.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty, while Huffman went ahead and pleaded guilty. It is unclear what comes next for both.