Darren McFadden Charged With Allegedly Resisting Arrest And Driving Under The Influence

Darren McFadden has been charged in connection with an alleged incident at a Whataburger in Texas.

Back in January, the former NFL superstar, who played for the Raiders and Cowboys, was arrested after he was allegedly found asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to TMZ. He also allegedly resisted arrest during the confrontation. Now, we know what might happen to him in response. (RELATED: Former Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested For Alleged Drunk Driving Incident. The Details Are Bizarre)

TMZ reported the following Sunday about the charges he’s facing:

Now, TMZ Sports has learned prosecutors have finally hit Darren with charges for the altercation — charging him with resisting arrest and DUI with a BAC of greater than or equal to .15.

Both counts are defined as Class A misdemeanors in Texas … which means McFadden is facing up to 2 YEARS behind bars and $8,000 in fines if he’s convicted.

McFadden is due in court in October to face the charges.

Not a great look for our guy McFadden. Not a great look at all. He used to torch NFL defenses, and now he’s allegedly driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

If there was ever an example of a fall from grace, I’d think this would about sum it up in a perfect way.

I’m honestly surprised he’s only facing two years on these charges. In Texas, I would have assumed resisting arrest would have carried one hell of a stiffer penalty than a grand total of two years if pinned with a DUI conviction.

Of all the states to drop the hammer on such alleged behavior, I would have put Texas at the top of the list. Apparently, they might not be as tough on crime as I thought.

Best of luck, McFadden! Hopefully, he has some great attorneys because it sounds like he’s going to need them.