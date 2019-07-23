‘Get Tucked’: Tucker Mugs Are Now On Sale In The Brand New Daily Caller Merch Shop

If you are one of the 3 million+ patriotic Americans that watches Daily Caller founder Tucker Carlson on Fox News every night, you know that Tucker is in disbelief over the current state of liberal propaganda that dominates our news ways. As socialists continue to gain power, things are starting to get serious for our country and to reflect that, we present the “Serious Tucker Mug“, on sale now in our brand new Daily Caller Merchandise Site.

Ever since Tucker founded the Daily Caller in 2010, the site has been committed to fighting liberal bias in media. Now you too can contribute to that mission by getting your very own mug, emblazoned with Tucker’s face and the Daily Caller logo. Plus find tons of other Tucker themed and Daily Caller branded gear. It’s time to Get Tucked!