Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Docuseries

Lifetime has announced a new project involving Jeffrey Epstein.

The new docuseries “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” will follow the story behind the convicted pedophile and his reported sexual misconduct Lifetime executives announced, according to a report published Tuesday by the New York Post.

The news comes days after Epstein was denied bail after being charged with sex-trafficking underage girls. The multimillionaire has been accused of sexually abusing underage girls between the years of 2002 and 2005 in both New York and Florida. (RELATED: Epstein Preyed On At Least One Woman As He Served Time In Florida Jail, Lawyer Says)

“Epstein’s alleged excessive attraction to sexual conduct with or in the presence of minor girls – which is said to include his soliciting and receiving massages from young girls and young women perhaps as many as four times a day – appears likely to be uncontrollable,” the judge wrote in his decision to deny bail.

While Lifetime didn’t release many details regarding the “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” it’s presumed that the new docuseries will follow the same format of “Surviving R. Kelly,” where victims from the alleged abuse detail their own experiences. Interviews with former friends are also to be expected.

“Surviving R. Kelly” will also get a follow-up series called “Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath.” The original docuseries was reportedly viewed by 26.8 million people, according to Lifetime and was nominated for an Emmy.