REPORT: Chargers ‘Dug In’ On Melvin Gordon, Won’t Give Him An Extension Anytime ‘Soon’

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly prepared to make a very dumb decision involving Melvin Gordon.

According to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson on Monday, the team is “dug in” on Gordon’s demand for a new deal, and there’s no extension “coming soon.” (RELATED: Unnamed NFL Team Reportedly Willing To Make Melvin Gordon Highest Paid Running Back In The League)

The superstar running back has threatened to not attend training camp without a new deal. With the team taking the field Thursday, we’ll find out how serious Gordon is about holding out very soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Mar 19, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

Below is a live look at Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.

I hope like hell Gordon gets the hell out of Los Angeles if the Chargers don’t want to pay him. Not only do I hope he dips out for a different team willing to respect his talents, but I hope he comes back in the playoffs and shoves it down the Chargers’ throat.

I’d still love to see him get paid to play with Philip Rivers, but it doesn’t seem like the Chargers have any real interest in making that happen. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Says He Hopes To Return To The Chargers, Wants ‘To Get Paid’)

If that’s the case, then so be it. They can lose one of the best players in the entire NFL out of Telesco’s stubbornness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Feb 13, 2019 at 1:01pm PST

The Chargers are legit Super Bowl contenders with Gordon on the field. Without him, the situation takes a very different turn.

The window to win a championship in the NFL is shockingly small. You’d think the Chargers would recognize this fact, and do whatever was necessary to strike while the iron is hot.

That would mean paying Gordon, but they clearly don’t want to do that.

Either pay the man or set him free to get paid elsewhere. Choosing the latter would be a gigantic mistake, but it looks like the direction we’re headed in.