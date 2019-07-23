LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Responds To Criticism Of New Locker Room Cost

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has no time for critics of the football team getting a new locker room.

The Tigers’ new locker room setup came at a steep price of $28 million, but it’s extremely impressive. Not only is it impressive, but it’ll most certainly have a great impact on recruiting.

If recruiting goes up, then the Tigers will win more games. More games will result in more money, and the cycle of success will just continue. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jul 21, 2019 at 5:32pm PDT

However, not everybody has been happy with the money being spent to help the football program. In response to a professor’s tweet about having to buy his own cleaning supplies on Monday, Burrow responded with, “Why, professor, do you feel entitled to the fruits of our labor?”

The tweet has since been deleted, but you can see a screenshot of it below.

#LSU QB Joe Burrow with a fiery take in response to @RTMannJr’s criticism of LSU’s new locker room. pic.twitter.com/sH5lf7TjLP — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) July 22, 2019

My friends, would you like to see a dead body? That tweet from Burrow was the definition of a murder.

I hate these clowns who think successful athletic teams should share their money with people who don’t contribute at all to the success.

Would anybody support me walking up to a random person who lives in my town with more money and just telling them I deserve their cash?

Hell no. Nobody would be okay with that.

If the LSU football team makes all the money, then the LSU football team should get to decide what they do with it.

When you earn the money, it’s your money to spend.

Last time I checked, the professors don’t sell out stadiums for lectures. The football team does. It’s really that simple.

When 80,000 people show up to watch kids take tests, then we can talk about how they want to spend the revenue. Until then, let the football team do whatever they want.