Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Will Star In The Upcoming Movie ‘The Last Duel’

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will be back on the big screen together.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Monday:

Ridley Scott is set to direct a reteaming of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Last Duel, a revenge thriller based on Eric Jager’s book about dueling warriors in 14th century France, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project is based on Jager’s The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, and recounts a real-life revenge drama whose script will be co-written by Nicole Holofcener, Damon and Affleck.

I’m all about this. These two are awesome together, and “Good Will Hunting” was one of the greatest movies ever made. (RELATED: ‘Triple Frontier’ Is An Outstanding Movie)

Now, they’re coming back for a time period film, and that’s the kind of action I’m all about. Add in Ridley Scott as the director and you’re set up for a massive hit.

Generally speaking, I don’t even like time period films that take place before the early 1900s. They’re just not my cup of tea.

However, I’m all about Damon and Affleck. The two men are mega-stars for a reason, and the latter has done a nice job behind the camera.

I just watched “Gone Baby Gone” over the weekend, and it was incredible. Just goes to show Affleck might honestly be more talented behind the camera than in front of it.

Something tells me we won’t be disappointed at all when “The Last Duel” arrives in theaters, which will be at a date that is currently unknown.

With Scott, Affleck and Damon all involved, I find it next to impossible this movie doesn’t turn out awesome.