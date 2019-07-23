Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Brain Injuries After Fight Against Subriel Matias

Boxer Maxim Dadashev is dead at the age of 28.

Dadashev underwent a two hour surgery to stop his brain from bleeding following the fight on Friday, which was stopped as an 11th round loss to Subriel Matias. He died Tuesday, according to ESPN.

According to the same report, the Russian-born star had “severe brain damage” prior to his death, and had been given medication to decrease swelling at a Maryland hospital.

What an incredibly tragic situation. There’s really nothing that can be said here. The young man was a rising boxing star, and now he’s dead, just days after his latest fight.

I’m truly at a loss for words right now. Boxing is a violent sport, but it’s not a sport where we expect people to die. It’s just not.

The man was out there trying to be an elite fighter, and now it’s all over at the young age of 28.

Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering severe brain injuries during his defeat to Subriel Matias on Friday. he was 28 years old. rest easy, champ. #boxing pic.twitter.com/LFwv03ihv3 — The Sicilian Shooter (Saifullah) (@vinnie_paz) July 23, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see if anything with officiating changes in the sport, and I’m sure that’s a conversation that’ll be had in boxing very soon.

As for right now, this is a time for mourning in the boxing community.

This could well have saved Dadashev’s lifepic.twitter.com/vOKaKwIYIY — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) July 20, 2019

Rest easy, big guy. What an awful day in the world of sports.