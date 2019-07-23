New York Giants Rookie Daniel Jones Signs Contract Worth $25.6 Million

Daniel Jones has inked his rookie deal with the New York Giants.

According to Adam Schefter late Monday night, the first round pick of the Giants agreed to terms with the team ahead of training camp starting.

The deal is worth $25.6 million, and every single penny is guaranteed over four years, according to Newsday. The team will also hold a fifth-year option.

And the Giants have reached agreement with their first-round pick, QB Daniel Jones, per source. Jones will be ready to go when camp opens this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2019

I’m not sure there was ever a super serious concern Jones was going to hold out, but you don’t want to be waiting for guys to sign their deals with training camp starting Thursday.

Now, Jones is getting his money, and he can get to work learning as much as he can from Eli Manning. Initially, it sounded like there was next-to-no chance he’d play this season.

However, that might be slowly changing.

Manning says he doesn’t think there’s a quarterback competition, but head coach Pat Shurmur has appeared to leave the door cracked open for a competition to take place. (RELATED: Giants Rookie Quarterback Daniel Jones Discusses His Transition Into Pro Football)

Either way, Giants fans shouldn’t expect much out of Jones for at least a couple seasons. He’s just not close to being ready to play right now.

He might be someday down the road, but hoping he’s ready to go anytime soon is going to result in a lot of disappointment.

The best case scenario is for him to sit on the bench and develop until Manning’s time is officially done. Then, and only then, should the former Duke star get placed into the starting lineup.