Pelicans Rookie Zion Williamson Signs With Jordan Brand

Former Duke Blue Devil and current New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson signed Tuesday his much-anticipated shoe deal with Jordan Brand.

The move comes as a surprise as many believed that Nike and Puma were the two leaders in the race for the NBA’s most prized young athlete. Williamson joins the likes of Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony as part of the Jordan Brand. (RELATED: Mike Krzyzewski Believes Zion Williamson Should Have Skipped Summer League)

Pelicans No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson says he has signed with Jordan Brand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2019

It seems that Zion still has hard feelings with Nike after the shoe situation that took college basketball by storm earlier last season. This is a major loss for all the other brands as I am sure they are scrambling for the rest of the draft class to try and sign the next big prospect.

The deal’s money amount has not been disclosed yet to the public, but it is expected to be a massive contract that should make the 19-year-old a very wealthy athlete.

Zion announced the deal via Instagram with the caption “Let’s Dance #JUMPMAN” to many of his fans’ delight. Jordan Brand should expect Williamson to be the face of the shoe brand moving forward, with many years of recruiting new players and success.

View this post on Instagram Let’s Dance #JUMPMAN A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Jul 23, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

This is a major move for the young prospect, and it seems like he is handling everything extremely well. How this translates to the court is yet to be seen, but if he loses weight and gets in the right shape, he should be a force for years to come.