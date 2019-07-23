Former Quarterback Mark Sanchez Announces Retirement, Joins ESPN As Analyst

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez announced his retirement from football Tuesday morning to become an ABC/ESPN college football analyst, according to Andrew Marchand.

Sanchez played for six NFL teams before calling it quits, throwing 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions after being drafted in 2009. The 32-year-old former USC Trojan was regarded mostly for one abysmal play against the Patriots for the entire nation to see. (RELATED: Mark Sanchez Addresses His Infamous Butt Fumble In Candid Press Conference. His Reaction Is Must-See)

The top career highlight for Mark Sanchez’s career can only be one. It is of course, the #ButtFumblepic.twitter.com/hcEHmsyTuf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 23, 2019

It wasn’t all horrific plays like this during “The Sanchize’s” NFL career he helped lead the Jets to two AFC Championship games alongside head coach Rex Ryan and his phenomenal defenses.

Most recently, Sanchez played for the Redskins last season after Colt McCoy went down with an injury. On Sanchez’s first snap of the season, he had a beautiful hand off to Adrian Peterson that went 90 yards for a touchdown. Sanchez at his absolute best.

Now, to the crucial factor of this decision – the analyst position. With the success that Tony Romo has had in the booth, it is no surprise that ESPN will employ another former quarterback for an analyst position, even if it’s not a commentator job.

The thing with being a sports analyst is you either have it or you don’t. I do find it funny that a player with more interceptions than touchdowns will be judging college quarterbacks that are roughly 20 years old with full careers ahead of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Sanchez (@mark_sanchez) on Dec 6, 2018 at 3:00pm PST

I am rooting for Sanchez to be successful though. ESPN can always use more talented analysts with a passion for the game we all love. This is an awkward time for a retirement announcement as it seems that nobody wanted one more year of Sanchez the backup quarterback.

Good luck replacing Mack Brown’s position on the network.