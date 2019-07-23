R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Darrell Johnson Resigns After Latest Round Of Sexual Abuse Charges

Embattled singer R. Kelly’s crisis manager Darrell Johnson stepped down Monday after an interview with Gayle King.

Johnson announced the decision to “CBS News” hours after he sat down for an interview for “CBS The Morning,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

This morning, R. Kelly’s crisis manager Darrell Johnson said he wouldn’t leave his daughter “with an accused pedophile.” Tonight, he told CBS he’s no longer working for Kelly: “I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons. Mr. Kelly is in good hands with Mr. Greenberg!” pic.twitter.com/gx0JjmS34t — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 23, 2019

“I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons. Mr. Kelly is in good hands with Mr. Greenberg,” he told CBS.

King asked him if he would feel comfortable leaving his own daughter alone with Kelly, who has been accused of sexually abusing underage girls. (RELATED: R. Kelly Indicted On Racketeering And Sexual Exploitation Of Children)

“I would not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile. I would not,” he told King. The “CBS This Morning” host pointed out the contradiction between Johnson working for someone accused of pedophilia, yet not trusting someone accused of that crime to be around his daughter.

“I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anyone — I’m going to say it again — that’s accused of being a pedophile,” he repeated.

R. Kelly’s crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, resigned Monday for “personal reasons.” Hours before his resignation, Johnson appeared on “CBS This Morning” and said: “I would not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile.”https://t.co/gYkSC4UiEU pic.twitter.com/H5D23CNcIl — Amir Vera (@TheAmirVera) July 23, 2019

Johnson defended Kelly, who recently was charged with federal sex crimes earlier this month, during the interview.

“I haven’t seen anything that would cause me to be suspicious,” Johnson told King.

Kelly has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges.