San Antonio Spurs Hire Tim Duncan As Assistant Coach

The San Antonio Spurs have hired legendary former player Tim Duncan as an assistant coach.

“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” head coach Gregg Popovich said in a statement released by the team Monday. The five-time NBA champion will serve as a bench assistant on Popovich’s staff. (RELATED: NBA Coaching Legend Melts Down After Bad Call, Promptly Gets Ejected)

Duncan hasn’t been in the spotlight since retiring from the Spurs after the 2016 season.

It’s always fun to see former players get involved in the coaching game. It gives them something to do, and it keeps the paychecks rolling in.

However, you don’t often see guys of Duncan’s caliber coming out of retirement in order to get in the coaching game.

It almost makes you think if Popovich is trying to make him the heir apparent to the throne in San Antonio.

I have no idea if that’s what’s happening here or if Duncan just got bored and needed something to do. Not a clue at all, but it’s certainly fun to think about.

Duncan has the personality of a 2×4, but he certainly knows basketball. He didn’t win five championships by accident.

That much is for sure.

It should be fun to see how it all plays out, but it’s great to have Duncan back involved with the game. He was one of the greatest ever to pick up a basketball, and I can’t wait to see what he does as a coach with the Spurs.