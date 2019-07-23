What Did USA Today Have To Hide About Bill Weld’s Ex-Campaign Manager?

USA Today must be snoozing.

Last week, the pub published an unhinged op-ed about President Trump and the new GOP by Jennifer Horn. At the top, they described her as a “Republican activist” and an “opinion contributor.”

At the bottom, she’s explained like this: “Jennifer Horn is a communications consultant and the former chairman of the Republican Party of New Hampshire, where she has lived for 18 years. Follow her on twitter: @NHJennifer.”

The headline was highly emotional: “Trump stole my party and my heart is breaking.”

The piece is scathing.

“My heart breaks as I sit here today in the final moments of a slow, three-year realization that the party of Lincoln is nearly dead, consumed by the ugly, destructive conduct of a dishonest, corrupt man who wears the stolen badge of Republicanism, transforming a once-great party into a racist nationalist movement that uses hate and fear to divide and destroy.”

The problem? The powers that be at USA Today failed to explain that until June 14, Horn was GOP presidential hopeful Bill Weld‘s campaign manager. As recently as June 17, The Washington Post listed her as such. (RELATED: Bill Weld’s Campaign Manager Resigned A Month Ago)

Corey Lewandowksi, a tv commentator and former campaign manager for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, complained and, in true Trumpian fashion, took things a step further. He says the piece now needs to be scrapped.

Jennifer Horn is a PAID staffer to Bill Weld and didn’t disclose it. This should be taken down. WELD 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE, INC. HORN, JENNIFER NH STRATEGY CONSULTING 04/15/2019 $19,934.00. Hypocrisy. https://t.co/mdPgKnc4nw — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) July 22, 2019

USA Today has tried to remedy the situation, but it appears to be too little too late.

Horn’s description now reads as follows:

“Jennifer Horn is a communications consultant and the former chairman of the Republican Party of New Hampshire, where she has lived for 18 years. She managed William Weld’s primary challenge to Donald Trump from April 15 to June 14. Follow her on Twitter: @NHJennifer.”

Even the above fix portrays her employment for Weld as an afterthought.

The vital question is why didn’t USA Today feel the need to say this in the first place?

The Mirror sought comment from Manuel Garcia, who handles ethics and standards for USA Today. Should he have a comment on the matter, I will bring it to you immediately.