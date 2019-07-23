Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Preview For The New Episode ‘Touching Your Enemy’

The new episode of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network on Wednesday night looks awesome.

In the short promo for “Touching Your Enemy” floating around the web, we see two major things that indicate what will happen in the fifth episode of season two. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In New Episode ‘Only Devils Left’)

First, we see John tell Kayce, “wear your badge today, Kayce. I want him to know what we know.”

The line is without question in reference to the belief Dan Jenkins killed off part of the Dutton’s cattle herd by dropping clover in a field from an airplane, which caused the animals to die from bloat.

Secondly, we see Beth force Jamie to confess to their father about his loose lips to the reporter in season one. This isn’t exactly a new development. We all knew it was coming, but it sure as hell does look intense.

Give the awesome preview a watch below.

If you’re not excited for Wednesday night, then you might need to go ahead and make sure you still have a beating pulse.

If you’re not juiced, you honestly might be dead because this episode looks like it’s going to be incredible. I can’t wait to see Kayce, arguably the most violent person on the whole show, go face to face with Dan Jenkins again.

Let’s not forget how that went the first time. Dan found himself on the business end of a noose.

Tune in Wednesday night on the Paramount Network to watch it all unfold. You know I’m going to be locked in for every single second.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the preview. I can’t wait to hear what you all think.